Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

