Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.56.

NYSE EW opened at $86.61 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

