EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.41% of EchoStar worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

