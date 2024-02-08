Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

