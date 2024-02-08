Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

DLNG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

