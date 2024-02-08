Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 234,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

