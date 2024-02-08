Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

