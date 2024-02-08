Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 10,681 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 507,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,875,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,843,000 after buying an additional 628,467 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $99,908,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

