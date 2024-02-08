Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after buying an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

