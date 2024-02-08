Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DB opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

