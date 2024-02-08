DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $367,115.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DASH opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

