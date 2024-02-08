DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $839,120.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $839,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.