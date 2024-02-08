Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.