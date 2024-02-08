Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.46. 980,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,274. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

