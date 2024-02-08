dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,197.67

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $10,197.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00152412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,577,896 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99714375 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

