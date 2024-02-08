DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down to $33.71

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $32.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 346,687 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

