Deltic Energy’s (DELT) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Deltic Energy Trading Up 14.2 %
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
