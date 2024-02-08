Deltic Energy’s (DELT) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Deltic Energy stock opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.38) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. Deltic Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of £28.16 million, a P/E ratio of -756.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

