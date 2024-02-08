Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

DELL opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.