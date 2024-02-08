DA Davidson Raises Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $50.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CMCO opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 235,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

