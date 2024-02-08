DA Davidson Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $72.75 on Monday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

