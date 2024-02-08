Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $528.79 million and $34.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,074,748,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,185,595 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
