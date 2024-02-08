Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.79.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.