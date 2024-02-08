Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

