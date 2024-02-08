CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Gap Up to $46.36

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.36, but opened at $49.17. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 43,909 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

