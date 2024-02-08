Critical Comparison: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) vs. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.60 $177.34 million $1.82 44.69 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.29 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.54% 7.97% 4.77% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

