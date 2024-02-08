Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.64

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 22504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,564 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 24.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.