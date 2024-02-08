Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Costamare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 461,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMRE
About Costamare
Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.