Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 461,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMRE

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.