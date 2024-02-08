Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

CPA stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Copa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Copa by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

