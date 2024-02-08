ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,037. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

