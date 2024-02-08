Comparing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 8 7 0 2.38 Wolfspeed 1 7 6 0 2.36

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $115.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 19.48% 18.68% 13.16% Wolfspeed -87.35% -19.35% -4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.48 $982.80 million $5.64 18.39 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.62 -$329.90 million ($6.08) -4.37

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

