Comparing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.19 -$71.74 million N/A N/A MediWound $26.50 million 4.23 -$19.60 million ($1.76) -6.91

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MediWound has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A MediWound -49.79% -44.32% -19.88%

Summary

MediWound beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.