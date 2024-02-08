Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $155.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 246.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

