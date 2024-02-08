Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.