Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

