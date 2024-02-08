Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $246.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $249.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

