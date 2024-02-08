Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.