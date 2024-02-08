Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 375,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

