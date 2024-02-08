Choreo LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 441,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

