Choreo LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. The company had a trading volume of 244,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,579. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.