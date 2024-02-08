Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,717. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average is $213.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

