Choreo LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $513.96. 221,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,185. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $514.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.