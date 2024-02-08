Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.92. 496,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,891. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.40 and a 200-day moving average of $391.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.