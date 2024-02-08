Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $132.53. 286,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,542. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

