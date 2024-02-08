Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 235,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,336. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

