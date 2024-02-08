Choreo LLC Buys 116 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 248,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,743. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

