Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,170. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

