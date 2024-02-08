Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.