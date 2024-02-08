Choreo LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,398. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.