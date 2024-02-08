Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,454.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.