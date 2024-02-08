Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CIM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 797,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,561. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.