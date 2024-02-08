Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.07. The stock has a market cap of $287.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

